Vanderbilt will sell alcohol at basketball, baseball games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Selling alcohol has worked well enough at football games that Vanderbilt is expanding alcohol sales to basketball games at Memorial Gym and baseball games at Hawkins Field next spring.

Vanderbilt announced the decision Thursday.

Athletic director Malcolm Turner wrote on Twitter that fans welcomed alcohol sales that started this season with football as a “great enhancement” to their game day experience, so Vanderbilt will be selling alcohol for basketball and baseball games.

Beer sales will end at the 12-minute, second-half timeout for men’s basketball games, the end of the third quarter at women’s games and at the end of the seventh inning for baseball.

Vanderbilt joins LSU, Mississippi and Tennessee, which also has been selling alcohol at soccer and volleyball games. Florida sells alcohol in premium areas at basketball but not baseball. Alabama will have some alcohol sales in premium areas at baseball games but not at basketball games. Auburn, South Carolina and Kentucky are among the SEC schools not selling alcohol at basketball or baseball.

