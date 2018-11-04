FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

It’s Trump vs. Jimmy Buffett as Florida enters campaign push

By TERRY SPENCER
 
Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump attacked Democrats in one corner of Florida on Saturday, while Margaritaville king Jimmy Buffett took musical shots at him and Gov. Rick Scott in another as the state’s tight Senate and gubernatorial races reached the final weekend of campaigning.

Both sides went to strongholds, with Trump holding a rally in conservative Pensacola with Scott, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, and former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who is running for governor. He praised both Republicans, called Gillum a “radical socialist” and said Nelson never calls him to push programs that would benefit Florida.

Buffett performed at a Democratic campaign rally in liberal West Palm Beach for Nelson and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is running for governor, urging the audience to vote for the pair by tweaking the lyrics of two of his most popular songs.

Buffett, taking a dig at Trump, changed the wording of “Come Monday” to “Come Tuesday, things will change. Come Tuesday, we’re making a change. It’s been two insane years and it’s time to really switch gears.” The performance was 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and frequent winter hangout.

Other news
FILE- Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new government in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022. Hong Kong government on Friday, July 28, 2023, called on the United States to invite its city leader to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, after reports that Washington would bar the top official from the major economic summit — a move likely to intensify China-U.S. tensions.(Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Hong Kong’s leader may be barred from a key economic summit. The city says that breaks conventions
FILE - The logo of French luxury group Kering is pictured in Paris, France, on Sept. 15, 2017. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. Under the deal announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, Kering has the option to buy 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French luxury group Kering to buy 30% stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros cash
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages

Then, using “Margaritaville,” he criticized Scott for the state’s environmental problems: “Some people say that there’s a red tide to blame, but I know that it’s all Rick Scott’s fault.” Red tide algae have killed millions of fish off the southern Florida coasts over the last several months — it occurs naturally but some scientists say pollution makes it worse. Buffett, who lives in Palm Beach, is an outspoken environmentalist, founding the charity “Save the Manatee” in 1981.

Both Scott and Gillum resumed campaigning Saturday after briefly returning to Tallahassee to visit victims and their families of Friday night’s mass shooting at a yoga studio that left two women and the gunman dead and five injured.

Gillum referenced the shooting in his West Palm Beach address, first asking the crowd to keep the victims in their prayers. He then said such mass shootings have become “too familiar” in Florida. In February, 17 died in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in nearby Parkland. In 2017, five died at Fort Lauderdale’s airport. And in 2016, 49 died at an Orlando nightclub.

Gillum said voters need to “send an unapologetic message to the NRA that their time is up in Florida” and called for tighter gun laws, including tougher background checks and a ban on convicted domestic abusers owning guns.

“We can celebrate what it means to have the Second Amendment and celebrate safety and security in our homes, in our neighborhoods, in our schools, in our houses of worship at the same time,” Gillum said.

Trump takes frequent digs at Gillum in speeches and on Twitter, saying Saturday that Gillum wants open borders and runs a violent city. DeSantis won the Republican nomination after receiving Trump’s endorsement, in large part for his appearances on Fox News praising the president’s policies and denouncing the probe led by Robert Mueller into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump said if Gillum wins, “he’ll destroy Florida in one year or two years” and illegal immigrants will be camping on Floridians’ lawns.

DeSantis praised Trump, saying he kept his promises on taxes, judges and Iran, and said Gillum, who has called for banning assault rifles, will raise taxes and ban most guns. He joked that he would try to lure the Trump Organization from New York City to Florida, where there are lower taxes.

“Are we going to build on the success Florida has had or are we going to put a far-left, Bernie Sanders, anti-law enforcement, tax-raising radical in the governor’s mansion? I don’t think so,” DeSantis said.

Scott is a longtime friend of the president, entering politics in 2010 as a tea party opponent of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Polls show both races to be close and the campaigns targeted their bases Saturday. Palm Beach County is heavily Democratic, a legacy of its history attracting retirees from New York and elsewhere in the Northeast. The party has a 3-to-2 margin over Republicans and Hillary Clinton beat Trump 56 to 41 percent there in 2016.

Pensacola’s Escambia County, near the Alabama border, has a large population of active and retired military members and is heavily Republican. The party holds a 4-to-3 margin over Democrats, and Trump beat Clinton 57 to 37 percent there in 2016.

___

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics