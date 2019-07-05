FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Sioux Falls father, son arrested in apartment burglary

 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls say they’ve arrested a father and son suspected of breaking into an apartment and getting into a fight with the occupant.

The Argus Leader reports 49-year-old Joseph Todd Bear Heels Sr. and 19-year-old Dante Blue Bear Heels were both arrested June 29.

Police say Joseph Bear Heels broke into an apartment in the same building where he lives. The 51-year-old occupant stabbed him in self-defense. Dante Bear Heels and his father allegedly began beating the man up before Dante broke several windows in the apartment with a baseball bat.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the Beer Heels and the occupant knew each other.

Joseph Bear Heels was charged with first-degree burglary. His son was charged with aggravated assault, property damage and obstructing police.

