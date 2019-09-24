Bosnian Serbs show off special police unit, fueling tensions

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bosnian Serbs show off special police unit, fueling tensions

 
Share

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serbs on Tuesday rolled out a new special police unit in what could fuel tensions in the Balkan country that went through a devastating war in the 1990s and remains ethnically divided.

The Gendarmerie unit was presented for top Bosnian Serb leaders in Banja Luka, the main city in the Bosnian Serb-run part of the country.

Bosnian Serb politicians say the unit is part of police regrouping and modernization, but the country’s Bosniaks warned it could speak fear among other ethnic groups amid memories of the 1992-95 conflict that left 100,000 people dead.

Postwar Bosnia consists of a Serb part and a part run by Bosniaks, who are mainly Muslims, and Croats. The two entities are kept together by joint Bosnian institutions, including state-level security agencies.

Other news
VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, left, and Gov. Roy Cooper participate in a a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, July 28, 2003, at the future site of a VinFast plant, an electric vehicle manufacturer, in Moncure, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Vietnam car maker begins build for North Carolina electric vehicle plant that will employ thousands
District Attorney Tom Durden of Georgia's Atlantic Judicial Circuit speaks at a news conference, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick, Georgia, about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Durden, the longtime prosecutor who won convictions in Georgia's infamous “tomato patch” killing and called in state investigators to build a case against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery has died. Durden was 66. AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Tom Durden, Georgia DA who ordered takeover of stalled Ahmaud Arbery investigation, dies at 66
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore

The leading Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik, who is the Serb member of Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency, said the new police unit was designed like similar units in the West.

“We are organizing ourselves in a new way,” Dodik said. “Republika Srpska is sending the message that we want stability and peace, as a priority, but at the same time we are ready to tackle all the challenges which could eventually arise from any side, challenges which include any threat to constitutional order of Republika Srpska or threat to security for any citizen.”

Serbs, who took up arms in 1995 to carve out a state in Bosnia after the country split from the former Yugoslavia, have insisted on maximum independence from the central government. Dodik has repeatedly called for the Serbs to separate from the rest of Bosnia.

In Sarajevo, the interior minister of the second Bosnian entity, the Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Aljosa Campara, warned that the parading of the Serb unit creates unease among Bosniaks and Croats living in the Serb-run entity.

“I don’t think this display means much ... but it can mean, yet again, heating up of the atmosphere, destabilization of human relations, creation of fear,” he said, adding it is “nothing that citizens of Bosnia need.”