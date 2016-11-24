Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

$15 million price tag on former Central Texas power plant

By J.B. SMITH
 
Share

WACO, Texas (AP) — The future of the former Lake Creek Power Plant in eastern McLennan County may be ranching or recreation, not power.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2flQYMB ) Luminant, the Texas generation giant, has listed the 1,833-acre site with Dallas-based Hortenstine Ranch Co., which is promoting the site as a “blank canvas” with possible uses including hunting, boating and fishing. The secluded property, which includes a 550-acre lake, is listed for $15 million.

Luminant retired the 1950s-era gas generation plant in 2010 along with the nearby Tradinghouse Creek plant, but it won state air permits to build new generating units at both sites.

But since then, low energy prices have made new power plants difficult to justify, and Luminant’s parent company has reorganized under a massive Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Other news
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Construction is resuming on an electricity transmission project that will serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid despite a half-billion dollar cost increase, with work starting in a week, the head of Avangrid said Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine hydropower corridor will resume construction despite big jump in cost, CEO says
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with leadership at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Nov. 17, 2022 in Kittery, Maine. A senior administration official says President Joe Biden has chosen Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to be a U.S. military service chief. (Jim Cleveland/U.S. Navy via AP)
Funcionaria elegida para encabezar la Marina de EEUU sí tiene experiencia
FILE - A lesser prairie chicken is seen amid the bird's annual mating ritual near Milnesand, N.M., on April 8, 2021. (Adrian Hedden/Carlsbad Current Argus via AP, File)
GOP measures would undo protections for endangered lesser prairie chicken, northern bat

Luminant spokeswoman Meranda Cohn said the listing is an attempt to determine if there’s a market for the Lake Creek plant outside the power industry. She said the sale is not related to the bankruptcy process, which ended in October.

“While we’ve positioned ourselves by acquiring an air permit to possibly add generation at Lake Creek if wholesale power prices improve, we also recognize the site has attractive commercial real estate possibilities,” she said.

A promotional video (http://bit.ly/2gkm4BZ ) shows wildlife, wooded landscapes and recreational resources.

County Judge Scott Felton, who lives in eastern McLennan County near Tradinghouse Lake, said he was surprised by the listing, and he will be interested to see who has the vision and money to buy the entire property.

“Back when I was a banker, I wouldn’t have loaned them $15 million on it,” he said. “But it’s probably a unique property, and it may have appeal to someone.”

He said his biggest question would be the condition and maintenance cost of the concrete dam that created Lake Creek. The real estate company’s website says the dam is listed as “hydraulically adequate.”

Waco commercial real estate broker Bland Cromwell said that if the dam is sound and the site is environmentally clean, the property could be valuable as a recreational resort.

“It’s probably not a bad idea, if the power plant deal isn’t going to work,” he said. “There’s a tremendous amount of capital chasing deals right now.”

Luminant’s ancestor company, Texas Power & Light, built the lake for the power plant in the early 1950s. The boilers grew obsolete in the 21st century, and Luminant imploded them, looking to eventually replace them with modern gas turbines for a total of 460 megawatts.

Luminant won air permits from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for those turbines and similar ones at Tradinghouse.

In 2015, Luminant applied to amend the Tradinghouse permit to allow up to 820 megawatts using more efficient “combined cycle” technology.

Some local environmental activists have organized to protest the amendment, and city of Waco officials have hired attorneys to address concerns that the new plants could affect Waco’s air quality.

Bruce Huff, a member of two environmental groups that oppose the Tradinghouse permit, said he was thrilled to hear of a possible alternative use for Lake Creek.

“That’s fantastic,” he said.

Rick Wegwerth, a businessman who lives on Tradinghouse Lake, said he hopes that if Lake Creek sells, Luminant will focus its energies on putting a new plant in at Tradinghouse.

“More power to them, if they can put a $15 million development out there,” he said.

___

Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com