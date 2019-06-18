FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

2 new bridges planned on flood-prone Iowa highway

 
Share

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) — Two new bridges are planned for a flood-prone highway low spot near a Missouri River bridge that connects southeast Nebraska with southwest Iowa, an Iowa highway official said.

The Iowa Transportation Department will begin taking bids next month for construction of eastbound and westbound bridges for a section of Iowa Highway 2. The highway runs from north-south Interstate 29 west to the river bridge and across to Nebraska City.

The highway reopened in May after being shut down for 56 days because of flooding that followed an upriver levee breach in March. Drivers were forced to use a temporary lane made of permeable rock and other material. But that section eventually became submerged again.

The transportation department official, Scott Suhr, told the Omaha World-Herald that the new bridges would help maintain traffic if floodwater were to spill again from the Missouri River.

Other news
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 27 dead, official says

“Once the water gets outside the Missouri River, it (would allow) the water to travel underneath the bridges and not overtop the roadway,” Suhr said.

Highway officials also intend to study whether more of the highway should be raised to prevent damage from any future floods.

The concept of adding bridges to the highway has been in the works for years, probably since the Missouri River flooding in 2011 also inundated the area, he said.

The latest flooding “pretty much accelerated the whole discussion,” Suhr said.

Building the two 1,100-foot-long (335-meter-long) bridges could cost $30 million to $50 million in state and federal funds.

The highway flooding has caused headaches for people who work in Iowa but live in Nebraska, and vice versa. Dan Mauk, the executive director of the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corp., said many Nebraska residents and business owners have written letters to the Iowa Transportation Department, encouraging officials to expedite the bridges project.

Suhr said construction could start as soon as August but probably wouldn’t be finished until fall 2021.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com