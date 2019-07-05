Airport commission tells Uber driver to drop sign

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Uber driver is in a fight with Twin Cities airport officials over a sign on his car.

The Star Tribune reports Paul Linnee of Bloomington has a sign on his car that reads “UBER-PAUL.” He says the sign helps riders at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport identify him.

But the Metropolitan Airports Commission has ordered him to drop the sign or quit serving the airport.

Commission regulations prohibit advertisements on ride-sharing vehicles and the panel considers Linnee’s sign an ad.

Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan also says that the sign creates confusion because many ride-share drivers have the same name. He says if customers started looking for names on cars many riders would get into the wrong vehicle, creating a safety risk.

Linnee says the commission’s edict is ridiculous.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com