Lawsuit challenges ballot language on Montana gun measure

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lawsuit challenges ballot language on Montana gun measure

By MATT VOLZ
 
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A half-dozen organizations sued the Montana attorney general on Friday over the wording of a ballot referendum meant to limit local governments’ ability to enact their own gun restrictions.

The groups say in their petition to the Montana Supreme Court that the ballot statement that voters would see in the 2020 election is misleading and doesn’t provide a true, impartial or fair explanation of what Legislative Referendum 130 would actually do.

“It instead masks the true purpose of LR-130,” attorney Jonathan Motl wrote in the lawsuit.

He said the referendum is intended to prevent local governments from enacting rules to expand background checks.

Other news
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people died Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)
2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A judge on Thursday approved a $15 million settlement between Beach's family and a convenience store chain that sold beer to Murdaugh's underage son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

John Barnes, a spokesman for state Attorney General Tim Fox, did not return a call for comment.

Federal law requires background checks on guns bought from licensed dealers but not those purchased in private sales, online or at gun shows.

In 2016, Missoula passed an ordinance requiring background checks for all gun purchases in the city.

After the ordinance passed, Fox issued a legal opinion that said Missoula didn’t have the authority to enact the rules. A district judge overruled Fox last year and reinstated the ordinance, and an appeal is pending before the state Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, Republican lawmakers led an effort to repeal parts of the state law that was used to justify the Missoula background check rules. They decided to send the measure straight to voters to bypass a veto by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

They want to eliminate local governments’ ability to regulate the carrying of concealed weapons and the ability of a city or town to regulate the possession of firearms by convicted felons, mentally incompetent people, minors and people in the country illegally.

The measure also would eliminate cities’ and towns’ ability to regulate weapons carried at public assemblies, in parks and in schools.

On the ballot, those changes will be summarized for voters in a statement with a limit of 135 words. Fox’s office approved a 116-word ballot statement that is now subject of the lawsuit.

Missoula, along with the Montana League of Cities and Towns, a labor union, a school board association, a human rights group and a gun safety organization said in their lawsuit that Fox’s ballot statement doesn’t adequately describe the proposal’s primary purposes.

The statement doesn’t mention the measure would curtail background checks on private gun sales, even though four of the plaintiffs asked Fox to include it, the lawsuit said.

Also, there is no disclosure in the ballot statement that local governments would no longer have the ability to regulate the carrying of weapons at assemblies, parks or schools, what Motl called “gun safety flash points of local government concern.”

The ballot language also doesn’t mention that schools are “local governments” under Montana law, and would be subject to the changes, the plaintiffs said.

Fox’s office will have the opportunity to respond to the allegations in the lawsuit before the court takes any action.