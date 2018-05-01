FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Bishop: Slain Dallas officer a man of character, discipline

 
DALLAS (AP) — The bishop of Dallas’ Roman Catholic Diocese has told hundreds of mourners that a slain Dallas police officer was a man of character and discipline who put his family first.

Bishop Edward Burns spoke during the funeral Tuesday for 27-year-old Officer Rogelio (roh-HEE'-lee-yoh) Santander (san-TAN'-dur). He was fatally shot last week while questioning a suspected shoplifter at a Home Depot store.

The bishop says that as a boy, Santander wanted to fight crime like Batman. He says the officer “wanted to save a city.”

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the country gathered for the funeral in Rockwall, just northeast of Dallas.

Another officer and a store employee were injured in the April 24 shooting . The suspect, Armando Luis Juarez, is charged with capital murder. He’s being held at the Dallas County jail.

This story has been corrected to show the shooting occurred on April 24, not April 27.