The Latest: Contra Costa County DA quits over campaign cash

 
MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on Contra Costa DA charged with corruption (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Contra Costa County’s district attorney has resigned and pleaded no contest to corruption charges for using re-election campaign funds for personal expenses.

The East Bay Times (http://bayareane.ws/2sBFpbO ) says Mark Peterson resigned Wednesday and later entered the plea to a felony count of perjury. He was sentenced to 250 hours of community service.

FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12

A dozen other counts of grand theft and perjury were dropped.

Peterson had acknowledged spending more than $66,000 in campaign cash over five years on personal items such as movie tickets and clothes.

Peterson said he borrowed the money and intended to repay but he never reported the spending in campaign financial disclosure statements.

Peterson has since repaid the money and has been fined $45,000 by the state Fair Political Practices Commission.

3:15 p.m.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Mark Peterson was charged Wednesday with 13 counts of corruption involving his use of campaign funds for personal expenses.

The California attorney general’s office charged Peterson with a felony count of grand theft and a dozen counts of perjury. He was briefly detained last Friday by agents of the attorney general’s office who seized his cellphone and other items as part of a criminal investigation.

A message left for him through his office was not immediately returned.

Peterson took office in 2010 and won re-election in 2014.

Last month, a grand jury recommended Peterson be removed from his post after he acknowledged secretly spending more than $66,000 of campaign cash on movie tickets, clothes and other personal expenses from 2011-15 while serving as treasurer of his re-election campaign.

Peterson has said he considered the withdrawals of campaign funds to be loans. However, he didn’t report the spending in campaign financial disclosure documents filed with the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission, which has fined him $45,000.

Peterson has repaid the money and has said he was “humbled and embarrassed” by his actions.

Peterson is running for re-election in 2018 against two challengers. However, the union representing prosecutors in the Contra Costa district attorney’s office has voted “no confidence” in Peterson and called for him to resign.