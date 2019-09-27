Judge: No immunity for Georgia officer who shot fleeing man

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge: No immunity for Georgia officer who shot fleeing man

By RUSS BYNUM
 
Share

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge denied a former Georgia police officer’s request for immunity from prosecution in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man after reviewing body camera video in which the officer states: “He started taking off, so I fired.”

Former Kingsland police officer Zechariah Presley is scheduled to stand trial starting Monday on charges of voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office. Presley killed 33-year-old Tony Green after a traffic stop and foot chase June 20, 2018, in coastal Camden County near the Georgia-Florida state line.

Presley’s attorneys had asked Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett to grant him immunity, saying the shooting was justified because Presley feared his life was in danger. The judge rejected that argument after viewing footage from Presley’s body and dash cameras in court Tuesday. In the video , Presley says Green tried to grab his stun gun during a struggle.

“While it is clear from the body camera video that Presley was distraught and fearful during and after that incident, it is unrebutted at this stage of the proceedings that Green was ‘taking off’ at the time Presley fired his weapon,” Scarlett wrote in his order Thursday. "...Moreover, Green had no weapon on him.”

Other news
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity
Land-based windmills in Atlantic City turn on Thursday, July 20, 2023. On Thursday, July 27, two groups opposed to offshore wind projects sued New Jersey and the Danish offshore wind energy developer Orsted seeking to overturn the tax break. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Offshore wind foes sue New Jersey and Danish turbine developer over tax break
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health

The video shows Presley following Green’s car onto a road, Green getting out of his car and starting to run, and then Green returning to the vehicle to remove some unidentifiable object. Presley then chases him on foot.

The nighttime chase took place on a darkened street, making it hard to see what happened next. But the recording picked up the electrified clicking sound of a stun gun, followed by several gunshots. Presley can be heard telling Green to “stay still,” adding: “I’ve got help coming.”

An officer arrives to find Presley lying on the ground. Presley says his head hurts after he struggled with Green on top of him.

“He was grabbing at my Taser. I kind of tased myself, I think, in the arm maybe,” Presley tells the other officer. “And then I was going for my gun, and he started taking off. And I fired.”

Under Georgia law, voluntary manslaughter is a felony punishable by one to 20 years in prison. Some of Green’s relatives and friends have argued manslaughter is too lenient of a charge. The grand jury that indicted Presley rejected murder charges presented by prosecutors.