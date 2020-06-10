Suspected Boko Haram fighters kill 81 in Nigeria’s northeast

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Suspected Boko Haram fighters kill 81 in Nigeria’s northeast

By HARUNA UMAR and SAM OLUKOYA
 
Share

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Suspected members of the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram have killed at least 81 people in Nigeria’s northeast, the state governor and residents said Wednesday.

Tuesday’s attack in Foduma Kolomaiya village in the Gubio area of Borno state likely was in retaliation for resistance against an assault weeks ago, residents said.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who visited the community Wednesday, raised the death toll to 81 from an earlier figure of 69 after speaking with survivors. He said seven people, including the head of the village, were abducted.

“This is barbaric,” he said. “The only solution to end this massacre is by dislodging the insurgents on the shores of Lake Chad. Doing so will require collaborative regional efforts.”

Other news
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an 8-5 victory over the Twins
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, June 10, 2016. A jury on Friday, July 28, 2023, found Verdejo guilty on two of four charges in the murder of Kelshla Rodriguez. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover
A man watches the fire burning a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tourist hotspot Rhodes burns as successive deadly heat waves ravage Greece

Residents described the attacks.

“They came on motorcycles and vehicles and killed people at will in an attack that lasted more than two hours,” said Rabiu Isa, a member of a local defense force. “In all we counted 69 corpses but the death toll may be higher because some people are still missing.”

Many others were wounded.

A leader of the local defense group, Malam Bunu, said the fighters returned Wednesday morning to kill a herdsman who had escaped the massacre.

“Then set the entire village ablaze before they left,” Bunu said. “As I am talking to you now, the village is still smoking.”

Gubio lies nearly 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. Residents are mostly herders who have resisted Boko Haram hostilities over the years.

After the initial attack nearly 1,200 cattle were stolen, Bunu said. An air force fighter jet fired shots at the fleeing fighters, he said.

Tuesday’s attack was likely in retaliation for the death of two Boko Haram members “whom the villagers managed to kill when the insurgents attempted to attack them about two months ago,” Bunu said.

Boko Haram members often force villagers to pay illegal taxes by taking their livestock, he said. But over time, villagers began to resist the extortion.

Boko Haram and a breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province, are both active in the region. Boko Haram’s more than decade-long insurgency has left thousands dead and displaced tens of thousands.

Insurgents recently have been mounting roadblocks, screening travelers and kidnapping people in northern Borno state, said the president of the region’s civil society organizations, Ahmed Shehu.

Last week, five people were kidnapped including a regional chairman for the Borno State Regional Emergency Services, he said. On Sunday, civil servants and teachers were seized but later released.

“There is urgent need for the protection of vulnerable civilians and local aid workers,” Shehu said.

___

Olukoya reported from Lagos, Nigeria.