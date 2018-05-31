Maine to keep level of sea urchin harvesting the same

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — Maine regulators plan to allow the state’s sea urchin harvesters to spend the same number of days collecting the spiny creatures in the coming season.

Maine urchin harvesters are divided into two zones covering the eastern and western coasts. The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it plans to allow fishermen on the western coast to fish up to 15 days and their counterparts on the eastern coast to fish up to 38.

Those are both the same number of days as the 2017-18 season. The season stretches from September to March.

Maine urchin harvesters typically collect about 2 million pounds of urchins per year. Their roe is used as food.

Public hearings are scheduled June 5 in Augusta, June 6 in Machias and June 7 in Ellsworth.