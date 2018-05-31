FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Maine to keep level of sea urchin harvesting the same

 
Share

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — Maine regulators plan to allow the state’s sea urchin harvesters to spend the same number of days collecting the spiny creatures in the coming season.

Maine urchin harvesters are divided into two zones covering the eastern and western coasts. The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it plans to allow fishermen on the western coast to fish up to 15 days and their counterparts on the eastern coast to fish up to 38.

Those are both the same number of days as the 2017-18 season. The season stretches from September to March.

Maine urchin harvesters typically collect about 2 million pounds of urchins per year. Their roe is used as food.

Public hearings are scheduled June 5 in Augusta, June 6 in Machias and June 7 in Ellsworth.