The Latest: Bill Belichick expresses support for Boston cops

 
BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on two police officers who were shot and seriously wounded when they responded to a domestic disturbance call (all times local):

2 p.m.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is expressing support for the Boston police officers critically injured while responding to an argument between roommates.

Belichick opened Friday’s news conference saying he and the organization wanted to “express our appreciation and support for the Boston Police Department.”

He talked about the challenges police officers face, and said: “I just want to let them know we’re behind them, we appreciate them, we appreciate what they do for us and how they protect us and we’re there for them.”

He went on to praise the Cincinnati Bengals, this weekend’s opponent.

Officers Richard Cintolo and Matt Morris were shot Wednesday night by a man who was later shot and killed. They remain hospitalized.

Boston police later tweeted out their appreciation of Belichick’s comments.

___

12:30 p.m.

Two Boston police officers who were shot and seriously wounded as they responded to a domestic disturbance call need more surgery.

In statements posted on Twitter, police say Commissioner William Evans visited both officers at Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday morning. Evans reported that one of the officers was undergoing surgery and the other is awaiting surgery.

Both officers continue to be listed in critical but stable condition.

The officers were wounded Wednesday night as they responded to a call about a man who was threatening his roommate with a knife. Police say the man opened fire, wounding the two officers. The man was shot and killed by police.

Both officers also had surgery shortly after the shooting.

___

1:05 a.m.

Police say the domestic disturbance that Boston police were responding to when two veteran officers were shot and wounded may have started as an argument over the thermostat.

Police Commissioner William Evans says the officers were called Wednesday night to an apartment in the East Boston neighborhood, where 33-year-old Kirk Figueroa was allegedly threatening his roommate with a knife.

Evans says the roommates may have been fighting over the thermostat, but there likely were other issues.

Police say when the two officers entered the home they were shot by Figueroa, who was armed with a tactical shotgun and wearing body armor. Figueroa was then shot and killed by other officers.

The injured officers have been identified as Richard Cintolo and Matt Morris. Both are in critical condition, but are recovering.