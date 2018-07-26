FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Centuries-old butternut tree topples in heavy rain, wind

 
KINNELON, N.J. (AP) — A centuries-old tree in Kinnelon, New Jersey, has been destroyed by heavy rain and strong wind.

A 60-foot (18 meters) butternut tree featured in the town’s logo and on the patch worn by police officers has fallen after 245 years.

Workers in Kinnelon will begin removing the remnants of the historic tree on Thursday.

Mayor Robert Collins tells The Record the town hopes to preserve as much wood as possible and use it for benches and a fireplace mantel at a new community center.

Residents planted a sapling using nuts from the tree 10 years ago that is now 15 feet (4 meters) tall.

