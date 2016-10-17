Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Correction: Tire Recalls story

By The Associated Press
 
In a story Oct. 15 about a recall of defective tires made by GITI Tire and Continental Tire, The Associated Press reported erroneously that it affected about 265,000 vehicles. The recall affects about 265,000 tires, not vehicles.

A corrected version of the story is below:

GITI, Continental recall about 265,000 defective tires on vehicles

GITI Tire and Continental Tire have issued recalls affecting about 265,000 tires on vehicles

By The Associated Press

GITI Tire and Continental Tire have issued recalls affecting about 265,000 tires on a range of vehicles.

GITI is recalling various sizes of its Primewell Valera Touring II, GT Radial Champiro Touring and Dextero Touring DTR1 tires because of a defect that causes cracks in the lower sidewall, causing air to leak out. About 250,600 potential dangerous tires will be replaced for free on all the affected vehicles. For more information, call GITI at 877-342-0882.

Continental Tire is recalling certain Crosscontact LX20 tires made in May 2015 that were installed on more than General Motors trucks and sports utility vehicles. The roughly 14,500 tires involved in the recall have a problem that could cause excessive tread wear, vibration, noise, or bulging areas. They also will be replaced for free. For more information, call Continental at 888-799-2168.

Online:

GITI recall notice: http://bit.ly/2ecNoGB

Continental recall notice: http://bit.ly/2erS8I9