FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Russian and Turkish ministers begin Syria meeting

 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian and Turkish foreign and defense ministers have begun a meeting in Moscow to discuss the situation in Syria as U.S. forces prepare to withdraw from the country.

The meeting comes as Ankara says it will launch a military operation against the main U.S.-backed Kurdish militia controlling nearly a third of the country.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the talks will focus on the situation in and around Idlib, as well as “what can and should be done” when the U.S. withdraws from Syria.

The Syrian military entered the Kurdish stronghold of Manbij on Friday as part of an apparent agreement.

The Kurds are looking for new allies to protect against a threatened Turkish offensive as U.S. forces prepare to withdraw.