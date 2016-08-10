Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Road in Kitsap County to be closed to remove fish culverts

 
KINGSTON, Wash. (AP) — Two locations on State Route 307 in Kitsap County will be closed for two weeks as crews remove and replace fish culverts under the highway.

The work is the result of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Fish Passage Program. It also is part of a 2013 injunction issued by a federal judge.

Officials say the new, larger culverts will allow fish to move more freely through the waterways. That will improve fish runs and keep waterways healthy.

The SR 307 closures follow similar closures earlier this month on State Route 104. They were part of the same construction project.

The SR307 closures will start on Sunday, Aug. 14. They’ll last for two weeks. Motorists will be detoured via SRs 104 and 3.