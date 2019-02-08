FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Koch family not pressing charges over gate-crashing

 
Share

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The family of conservative billionaire Charles Koch isn’t pushing for property damage charges against a man who’s accused of driving through the private gate of a home last month and ramming an officer’s patrol car.

Aron James White, 40, faces charges that include aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. But a police affidavit for White’s arrest, previously filed in Sedgwick County District Court and publicly released on Thursday, shows that the residents requested that no charges be filed for damage to their property, The Wichita Eagle reports .

Police at the crime scene said White hit a private security vehicle before driving through a $20,000 metal security gate and damaging about $10,000 worth of landscaping. He’s accused of them ramming the patrol vehicle, injuring an officer’s hand.

He’s also charged with the aggravated assault of a panhandler who was a passenger in his car. Court records say White paid the panhandler more than $100 before asking him to ride along.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

Authorities hadn’t publicly identified the Kochs as victims in the case, but records show that Chase Koch, the son of Charles Koch, lives at the address listed in police reports.

Billionaire Charles Koch was among the backers of the First Step Act, a federal criminal justice reform law signed by President Donald Trump in December. He has been supportive of such reform for years, shaped in part by his libertarian politics.

Koch Industries spokesman Rob Carlton declined a request for comment.

Investigators aren’t sure why White drove through the gate but did say drugs may have influenced his actions. He has no known connection to the Koch property and doesn’t live in the area. A search of White’s backpack found “syringes and spoons commonly used for preparing and ingesting illegal drugs.”

The affidavit said that White “displayed signs of impairment” the first time investigators attempted to interview him. A second time, White said he “needed his psychological medication and did not feel comfortable giving a statement without it.”

White’s ex-wife contacted police the day after his arrest and said he has been “manic,” ’'diagnosed with bipolar,” struggled with addiction and had threatened suicide. Court records show the ex-wife’s divorce from White was finalized Jan. 11, or four days before he was arrested.

___

This story has been corrected to remove the reference to David Koch’s involvement in the First Step Act.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com