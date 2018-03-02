Honolulu to pay $1 million to woman injured by coconut tree

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu City Council has approved a $1 million settlement with a woman who sued the city for injuries she sustained when a coconut tree struck her in 2012.

Ana Krogh-Doyle was a competitive surfer before being struck by the tree at Kuhio Beach Park, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.

The then-44-year-old received fractures to her spine, ribs and face and sustained a head injury. Surgeons inserted metal rods in her back to stabilize her spine.

Because of her injuries, she could not return to work as an American Airlines passenger service representative, which involves lifting heavy luggage.

Krogh-Doyle’s attorney, Wayne Kekina, said the tree fell and hit the roof of a restroom, then rolled off the roof and crushed his client.

Krogh-Doyle’s lawsuit said the tree was malnourished and showed signs of declining health for several years, “which should have been known to any qualified tree professional.”

Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekotas said the city hires certified arborists to perform inspections and inform the city if there’s an issue with a tree.

The city’s corporation counsel recommended settling with Krogh-Doyle.

