FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

In Rwanda, 7 people killed by crocodiles amid dry spell

By The Associated Press
 
Share

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Residents in Rwanda’s capital say seven people have been killed by crocodiles on the banks of Nyabarongo River this month.

Donata Mukanyana, a mother of six children, said her husband was taken last week by a crocodile while trying to draw water from Nyabarongo River in Kigali’s Nyarugenge district.

Amid a prolonged dry spell, residents from Nyarugenge and Kamonyi districts are increasingly depending on Nyabarongo waters for domestic use.

Marie Rose Mureshyankwano, governor of Rwanda’s Southern Province, confirmed the deaths and said the government is working to extend clean water supply in the affected areas.

Authorities have asked people to stop fetching water from the Nyabarongo River and on Aug. 24 the security forces killed one of the man-eating crocodiles.