Anchorage police arrest suspect on manslaughter warrant

 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant.

Police on Monday morning arrested 41-year-old Jason Premo in the death June 18 of 48-year-old Geoffrey Sorden.

Detectives say Premo and Sorden that afternoon entered an upstairs apartment of a home and got into a fight with the homeowner, whose name has not been released.

Detectives say Sorden shot the homeowner in the lower body and the homeowner shot back, striking and killing Sorden.

Police believe Premo fled on foot afterward.

Patrol officers Monday morning attempted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. The driver eluded police but crashed into a pole at 36th Avenue and Patterson Street.

Police found the suspected driver, Premo, hiding in a shed.