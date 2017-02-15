Big Horn County shores up levees and flood prone areas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A flood warning remains in effect for the Bighorn River between Worland and Greybull.

Kelly Ruiz of the Wyoming Homeland Security Office says concerns for flooding have shifted from Worland in Washakie County to the small towns of Manderson and Greybull in neighboring Big Horn County. But so far, there have been no reports of flooding in the Big Horn County communities.

Ruiz says more than 100 state National Guard members and state firefighters are helping sandbagging efforts to shore up levees and flood prone areas in Manderson and Greybull.

The river jumped its banks in Worland over the weekend because of rapid snowmelt and ice jams, forcing the evacuation of more than 100 homes. Residents were allowed back in their homes on Tuesday as the flood threat moved northward.