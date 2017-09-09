FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Analysis: Indictment thoughts, probes grip Arkansas Capitol

By ANDREW DeMILLO
 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The worst-kept secret at Arkansas’ Capitol over the past several months is the waiting game lawmakers, lobbyists and others play as they eye federal probes into local project money that have already targeted two former legislators.

A search warrant issued to another top GOP senator, a not-so-subtle request from House Democrats for clarification on impeachment rules and a declaration from Senate Republicans that they want any indicted lawmaker to be stripped of leadership positions are an indication another shoe could drop.

Senate Republicans put out a carefully worded statement after federal court documents revealed a search warrant seeking material from Sen. Jake Files involves $46,500 in surplus money for work at a Fort Smith sports complex. Files, who chairs the Senate Revenue and Tax Committee, has not been charged with a crime and says he is cooperating with law enforcement.

Without mentioning Files by name, the caucus issued a late-night statement declaring it would request that any member indicted or charged with a felony related to the public trust give up their committee assignments or leadership assignments.

Other news
In this photo released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office is the scene where deputies located multiple people processing several hundreds of pounds of finished marijuana product in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Dozens of people who apparently were smuggled into the United States were found working and living in "horrible" conditions at an illegal marijuana plant in California's Central Valley, authorities announced Thursday. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Dozens of smuggled people found working in ‘horrible’ conditions at illegal California pot plant
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck defends program against allegations he calls ‘baseless’
The exterior of Praxis Landmark Recovery facility on Bodnar Drive, southeast of Mishawaka, Ind., is shown Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Northern Indiana police have asked state officials to revoke the license of Praxis Landmark Recovery, where three patients recently died within a week, saying that the less than year-old center is endangering its residents and placing a strain on law enforcement. (Greg Swiercz/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Indiana revokes licenses for 3 Landmark Recovery addiction treatment centers after 3 deaths

“We want to emphasize that this is not to presume guilt or in any way influence the administration of justice, but is to ensure that legislative business can continue without distraction,” the caucus said in a statement. “We believe that this formal request will send a clear message regarding future action by the Arkansas State Senate as a whole.”

The statement came a week after the top Democrat in the House, invoking Files’ name, asked the speaker for clarification on the impeachment process, referring to it as “uncharted territory.”

“Many of our colleagues have begun raising questions about the rules for, and process of, moving forward with impeachment proceedings, should it become necessary,” House Minority Leader David Whitaker wrote in the letter to Republican House Speaker Jeremy Gillam. Whitaker later said he wasn’t calling for impeachment, and Gillam said he didn’t see the need for clarifying rules that are readily available to members.

The moves follow a separate probe into grants of surplus state money to a private Christian college in northwest Arkansas. Former state Sen. Jon Woods, the president of Ecclesia College and a consultant have pleaded not guilty to corruption charges after prosecutors said they participated in a scheme where Woods allegedly directed money to the college in return for kickbacks. Former Republican state Rep. Micah Neal pleaded guilty in January to one count of fraud related to the case.

Woods, Ecclesia President Oren Paris III and consultant Randell Shelton have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to go on trial in December.

Their trial nears as the state’s highest court weighs whether the system of grants the Legislature used to fund Ecclesia and other projects around the state violates the constitution’s ban on strictly local legislation and its requirement that budget bills include a distinctly stated purpose.

Mike Wilson, the former lawmaker whose lawsuit led the court to strike down the Legislature’s past practice of funding local projects, has argued the new system is akin to money laundering with legislators still controlling where the money goes. The state has argued the money serves a statewide need and isn’t considered local legislation since the grants are distributed equally within the state. Justices sharply questioned lawyers on both sides about the issue during more than an hour and a half of oral arguments, but didn’t indicate when they would issue a ruling.

The looming opinion from the court just adds to the waiting game.

___

Andrew DeMillo has covered Arkansas government and politics for The Associated Press since 2005. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ademillo