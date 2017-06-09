Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Court rejects appeal of $43.8M judgment in software lawsuit

 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by ACI Worldwide of the $43.8 million judgment won by rival software firm Baldwin Hackett & Meeks.

Baldwin Hackett had accused ACI of violating antitrust laws and interfering with Baldwin’s business relationships when ACI sued Baldwin, alleging software pirating. ACI lost. Omaha-based Baldwin said in its countersuit that ACI’s lawsuit cost Baldwin a multimillion-dollar contract. In September 2015 a jury sided with Baldwin, awarding the company $43.8 million.

Naples, Florida-based ACI appealed. It said Baldwin hadn’t presented competent evidence upon which the jury could conclude that Baldwin sustained an antitrust injury. It also said Baldwin founder Jack Baldwin was not qualified to opine in court about lost profits.

The high court rejected both assertions in its ruling Friday.

This story has been corrected to show that ACI lost its lawsuit against Baldwin, not that a judge dismissed it.