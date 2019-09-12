California could tighten social media rules for children

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

California could tighten social media rules for children

By ADAM BEAM
 
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is considering tightening the rules for children under 13 using social media.

The state Senate voted 31-4 on Thursday to require social media companies to first get the consent of a parent or guardian before creating an account for a child the company knows is under 13.

Federal law already requires social media companies to get permission from parents for collecting data children under 13. That’s why most social media companies, including Facebook, already ban children under 13 from creating accounts.

But the bill moving through the California Legislature would also extend those protections to children creating social media accounts.

Other news
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity
Land-based windmills in Atlantic City turn on Thursday, July 20, 2023. On Thursday, July 27, two groups opposed to offshore wind projects sued New Jersey and the Danish offshore wind energy developer Orsted seeking to overturn the tax break. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Offshore wind foes sue New Jersey and Danish turbine developer over tax break
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health

“Social media is powerful, and it’s also very, very dangerous,” Democratic state Sen. Susan Rubio said. “It is a real threat to our children.”

But Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener says the bill would harm LGBT youth who live in abusive households by isolating them from others like them.

“These kids without access to the internet are quickly cut off from any hope of understanding that there is hope for them and that there are people like them in the world,” said Wiener, who is chairman of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.

The state Assembly still must approve the bill before sending it to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

The bill would give companies several options for verifying parental consent, including getting a signature on a consent form, collecting credit or debit card information from the parent or setting up a toll-free number staffed by people trained to verify the person giving consent is the legal guardian of the child.

Federal regulators have also cracked down on companies who fail to protect kids online. The Federal Trade Commission and the state of New York slapped video streaming site YouTube with a $170 million fine last week to settle a claim that the Google-owned site collected personal information from children without parental consent.

Even though YouTube says it is intended for people ages 13 and older, younger kids often use the site.

YouTube said it will limit data collection on any video aimed at kids, and will promote its YouTube Kids site and app, which require parental consent. The company uses math questions on its YouTube Kids site to verify it is an adult signing in.

___

Associated Press Technology Writer Rachel Lerman contributed to this report.