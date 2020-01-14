Connecticut eye doctor charged with sexual assault

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Connecticut eye doctor charged with sexual assault

 
Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A prominent Connecticut eye doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman repeatedly over a period of time.

A judge on Monday set bond at $150,000 for Dr. Ian Gorovoy, 35, who lives and practices ophthalmology in Fairfield. He’s charged with third-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child for allegedly assaulting the woman when her child was present, according to court documents, the Connecticut Post reported.

Gorovoy’s lawyer, Edward Gavin, said his client turned himself in after being told there was a warrant for his arrest.

“We look forward to defending against these baseless claims,” Gavin said.

Gorovoy graduated from Brown University. He completed medical school at the University of Pittsburgh and his ophthalmology residency at the University of California, San Francisco.

He began practicing in Fairfield in 2016.