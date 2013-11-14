United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

ICC prosecutor: Libya must hand over Gadhafi’s son

By EDITH M. LEDERER
 
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor strongly urged Libya on Thursday to hand over the son of slain dictator Moammar Gadhafi for trial on charges of crimes against humanity, despite Libyan government objections.

Fatou Bensouda also called on the U.N. Security Council to urge the Libyan government to comply with an ICC order to send Seif al-Islam Gadhafi to The Hague, Netherlands for trial.

Libya insists that Seif al-Islam, his father’s one-time heir apparent, should be tried by its national courts. But judges at the ICC cast doubt on the country’s ability to give him a fair trial, and his defense lawyer has said he could be executed in Libya if he isn’t handed over to the ICC.

Libya’s U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi told the Security Council his government is cooperating with the ICC but warned that handing over Seif al-Islam would exacerbate tensions in the country.

Other news
FILE - An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. After enjoying a strong run where they could keep raising prices to boost their profits, companies are now stuck in a vise. On one end, revenue is under pressure as the global economy remains fragile. On the other, companies are having to pay higher wages for workers, among other costs. Caught in the middle are corporate profit margins, which measure how much profit companies make on each $1 of revenue. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
After raising prices sharply, corporate profits get squeezed as inflation eases
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Liverpool great Jordan Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises African summit that Russia will make maximum efforts to avert a food crisis

“I think no Libyan government can submit Seif to the ICC” because of his very important role in his father’s regime, Dabbashi said.

He stressed that the Libyan people, especially the victims, want justice for the crime committed during Gadhafi’s dictatorship.

Seif al-Islam, who is being held by a militia in Zintan, is charged with murder and persecution of civilians during the early days of the popular 2011 rebellion that eventually toppled his father. If convicted, he would face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment at the Hague court, which does not impose the death penalty.

Bensouda insisted that governments are required to surrender anyone subject to an ICC arrest warrant, saying, “Political considerations have no place in law.”

She noted that the Libyan government is offering to submit more information about prosecuting Seif al-Islam in Libya, “and the court is also considering this request.”

Dabbashi said Libya is going to give submit additional information to the ICC.

But Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Evgeny Zagaynov expressed “serious doubts” that Libyan authorities can conduct national investigations of alleged war crimes.

He pointed to Bensouda’s report to the Security Council, which stated that an estimated 8,000 conflict-related detainees are being held without due process and 27 have died in custody, “where significant information suggests torture as the cause of death,” since late 2011.

“Unfortunately, armed clashes, violence and lawlessness in Libya according to various sources continue to this day,” Zagaynov said. “The central authorities are clearly unable to exert control over the whole country.”

Zagaynov asked Bensouda why the ICC judges ordered that Seif al-Islam be handed over but last month ruled that Libya is “able” to prosecute former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senoussi for crimes against humanity related to his alleged involvement in the deadly crackdown on opponents of Gadhafi. Al-Senoussi, who is detained by the government in Tripoli, has appealed the decision to be tried at home and not by the ICC.

Bensouda said the cases are “factually different” and the information submitted by the government was different.