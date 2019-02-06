Man changes plea in case of fatally shooting his friend

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man who shot and killed his friend in Riverton has pleaded no contest to manslaughter.

The Riverton Ranger newspaper reports 23-year-old Keith Sack, of Riverton, entered the plea Thursday during a change-of-plea hearing.

His sentencing date has yet to be scheduled, pending review of a pre-sentence investigation report ordered by the judge in the case.

District court officials say Sack’s no-contest plea also will be accepted or rejected pending review of the pre-sentence investigation.

Sack initially was charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting 19-year-old Levi King on March 12, 2018.

Witnesses at the scene say the shooting was an accident and that Sack was shocked the gun was loaded.

