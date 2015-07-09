FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Man gets 15 months for assault that disabled police officer

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for an assault on a Rhode Island police officer that left him permanently disabled.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/1J5GLIB ) a judge sentenced 37-year-old Mario Souto, of Sharon, Massachusetts, on Tuesday to three years in prison with 15 months to serve and the remainder of the term suspended with probation.

Prosecutors say Souto assaulted Pawtucket police officer Michael Lajoie in May 2012 after Lajoie approached a vehicle he was in.

Prosecutors say Souto fled the car and when Lajoie tried to take him into custody, Souto initiated a fight that left Lajoie with injuries that have ended his law enforcement career.

The judge denied a request by Souto’s lawyer that he be released on bail pending an appeal.

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com