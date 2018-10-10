FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
2 ½ -year sentence for threat to kill Congress member

 
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A man who authorities say threatened to kill a member of Congress from Louisiana has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office said in a Wednesday news release that 50-year-old Sohail Rana (SOH’hail RAH'-nah) was sentenced for a July 2017 threat called in to the Lafayette office of Rep. Clay Higgins.

Prosecutors said the call was made while Rana was in Colorado. The call was traced to his cellphone. The release said Rana, who is from Lafayette, threatened to “end Higgins’ career and kill Higgins.”

Higgins is a first-term Republican who represents southwest Louisiana.