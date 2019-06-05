FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
North Carolina man gets life for killing girlfriend, family

 
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend, her brother and her mother.

The Greensboro News & Record reports 43-year-old Tommy James Stout was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder in the 2018 hammer and hatchet attack. Reidsville police have said officers were called that November to the family’s home and found 43-year-old Madge Sizemore and 49-year-old David Stanley Sizemore Jr. dead. Their 73-year-old mother, Judy, was found wounded and later died.

Prosecutor Stephanie Reese told the court that the gruesome scene led investigators to initially believe the slayings were gun-related. Authorities later determined each victim was attacked with a hammer and hatchet found at the home. Reese says Stout was connected to the crime when he tried to pawn family belongings.

