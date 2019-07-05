2 killed in collision between dump truck, car in Maine

MADISON, Maine (AP) — Police say two people were killed when a dump truck and a car collided in Madison, Maine.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department says 85-year-old Joyce Gipson and her husband, 80-year-old Keith Blackwell, were killed in the crash on Thursday. The dump driver was being treated at a hospital.

Police say it appears that Joyce Gipson turned into the path of the truck. Maine State Police are working to reconstruct the crash.