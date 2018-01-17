Turkish military plane crashes during training; 3 killed

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish Air Force cargo plane crashed in southwest Turkey during a training flight on Wednesday, killing two pilots and a technician on board, the military said.

The CN-235 CASA plane disappeared from the radar after taking off from Eskisehir air base, in central Turkey, the military said.

The military said a search and rescue mission was immediately launched and the plane’s wreckage was located in an area close to Egirdir Lake in Isparta province.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.