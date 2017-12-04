FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
2 men sentenced to life in killing of man shoveling snow

 
BOSTON (AP) — Two men convicted of killing a rival gang member as he shoveled snow in Boston for a nonprofit that steers young people away from crime have been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office says 27-year-old Donte Henley and 21-year-old Josiah Zachery were sentenced Monday.

The men were found guilty of murder last week in the February 2015 shooting of 21-year-old Kenny Lamour.

Prosecutors say the men were on a snow shoveling crew overseen by Roca Inc. They assured their supervisor they could work together peacefully.

Prosecutors say Henley texted a description of Lamour and their location to Zachery, who came and fatally shot Lamour.

The defense argued Henley’s texts were misconstrued and no witnesses identified Zachery as the shooter.