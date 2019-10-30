A look at NCAA’s name, image, likeness benefits guidelines

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

A look at NCAA’s name, image, likeness benefits guidelines

By The Associated Press
 
Share

The NCAA Board of Governors has voted unanimously to allow amateur athletes to cash in on their name, image and likeness “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.” The board’s principles and guidelines include:

— Making sure athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.

— Having rules that are transparent, focused and enforceable and that facilitate fair and balanced competition.

— Making clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.

Other news
Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a meeting with a task force on reproductive health care access in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, April 12, 2023, in Washington. The nation's top health official implored states to do more to keep lower-income residents enrolled in Medicaid as the Biden administration released figures Friday, July 28, confirming that many who had health coverage during the coronavirus pandemic are now losing it. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Paperwork problems drive surge in people losing Medicaid health coverage
FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Supreme Court building in Washington. Alito said in an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal opinion pages, published Friday, July 28, 2023, that Congress lacks the power to impose a code of ethics on the Supreme Court, making him the first member of the court to take a public stand against proposals in Congress to toughen ethics rules for justices in response to scrutiny of their activities beyond the bench. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Justice Alito says Congress lacks the power to impose an ethics code on the Supreme Court

— Making clear there will be no compensation for athletic performance or participation.

— Reaffirming that athletes are students not employees of the university.

— Protecting the recruiting environment and prohibiting inducements to select, remain at or transfer to a specific school.

The NCAA also offered answers to specific questions on the topic:

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Schools in each of the NCAA’s three divisions will provide feedback to the working group and prepare for future rules changes. The working group is expected to provide updated recommendations to the Board of Governors in April. The board also said the divisions can begin making any new rules immediately but no later than January 2021 — two years before a California law clearing the way for athlete endorsement deals takes effect.

WHY NOW?

NCAA membership determined that exploring this issue was an important step to support its athletes. NCAA leadership also determined a response was needed to federal and state legislative proposals “that would be harmful to a national, uniform college athletics model.”

WHAT ABOUT THAT CALIFORNIA LAW?

The NCAA said “it is critical that college sports are regulated at a national level.” The nation’s largest governing body for college athletics contends the California law and similar proposals in other states “ultimately would lead to pay for play and turn college athletes into employees,” blowing up the very “mission of college sports within higher education.”

WILL THE NCAA GO TO COURT?

The NCAA contends the California law “likely is unconstitutional, and the actions proposed by other states make clear the harmful impact of disparate sets of state laws.” The NCAA said all potential next steps are on the table.

___

More details from NCAA: http://www.ncaa.org/about/resources/media-center/news/board-governors-starts-process-enhance-name-image-and-likeness-opportunities