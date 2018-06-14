Panel votes to remove Native American imagery from schools

WELLS, Maine (AP) — A Maine school district has voted unanimously to remove Native American imagery associated with its mascots from school walls.

The Wells-Ogunquit Community School District voted 6-0 Wednesday to adopt a committee’s previous recommendation on removing the imagery. The vote concludes a months-long discussion of the Wells High School Warriors nickname and its associated imagery depicting Native Americans.

Wells High School will maintain the Warriors name, but will remove all associated Native American imagery.

Superintendent Jim Daly says the removal process could cost as much as $10,000 and most imagery in signs and flags will be removed over the summer.

Other than Wells, Skowhegan High School is currently the only Maine school using Native American imagery for its sports teams.