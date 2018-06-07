FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Family of Indiana lynching victims against proposed memorial

 
Share

MARION, Ind. (AP) — Relatives of two black men who were lynched in 1930 are opposing a proposed memorial honoring the two victims.

Abram Smith, 19, and Thomas Shipp, 18, were accused of killing a white man and raping a white woman, The Chronicle Tribune reported . They were dragged from the Grant County Jail by a mob and hanged from a tree on the Grant County Courthouse lawn.

A controversial photo of the lynching has since become infamous. It shows the men’s bodies hanging from a tree surrounded by a crowd of white onlookers, some smiling.

Huntington University professor Jack Heller approached county commissioners about two weeks ago with the idea of creating a memorial. Heller said he was representing the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative, which had recently opened a lynching museum. The initiative is seeking to have a memorial stone placed at every lynching site in the country.

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger watches his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Naylor drives in 3, Bibee pitches into 7th inning as Guardians beat White Sox 6-3
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ's bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs beat Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start to get back to .500
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines

A descendent of Smith said he was concerned that the memorial would be vandalized. Shipp’s family members said the nonprofit never approached them for consent.

“I think just about all the family members that I know of are against it,” said Seclinda Moore, whose mother was related to Shipp.

Pansy Bailey, Shipp’s first cousin, said a memorial isn’t necessary because “the only people it should really matter to is the family.” She said the family just wants closure.

Other relatives said they put the past behind them after a reconciliation day in 2003 where family and clergy members gathered in Marion.

Commissioners said they will continue to communicate with the families about the proposed memorial.

___

Information from: Chronicle-Tribune, http://www.chronicle-tribune.com