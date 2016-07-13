Woman gets 5 years in prison for $3.5M telecom scam

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman convicted last year of running a multimillion-dollar telecommunications equipment scam has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Juanita Berry, of Phoenixville, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in New Jersey after she was convicted by a jury in December on four counts of wire fraud and two counts of tax evasion.

Prosecutors say the 47-year-old Berry worked in Dayton, New Jersey, as a major accounts vice president for an Indiana-based telecommunications company.

She allegedly sold new and used equipment owned by the Indiana company that she led buyers to believe was owned by her or a separate company she controlled.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Berry received more than $3.5 million from the scam between 2008 and 2011.