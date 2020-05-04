U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Arizona Game and Fish warn of disease killing off rabbits

 
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona wildlife officials are issuing a warning about the potential spread of a virus that kills rabbits.

The Today’s News-Herald reported Monday that state Game and Fish Department veterinarians are watching for cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 — dubbed RHDV2.

For rabbits, the disease can be a painful and sudden killer. Experts say rabbits afflicted with an acute form of it die within 12 to 36 hours from the onset of a fever. Symptoms include lethargy, weight loss and jaundice. RHDV2 causes infected cottontail rabbits to bleed from their nose and mouth because of internal hemorrhaging.

Dr. Anne Justice-Allen, a veterinarian with the agency, said the virus started in New Mexico two months ago. Officials have seen instances of it in Cochise County, Tucson and Flagstaff since then.

It could be a matter of a few months before it reaches Lake Havasu City, Justice-Allen said.

The disease can spread through an infected rabbit’s blood or excretions, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It can also live on carcasses, food, water or any contaminated materials. While it doesn’t affect people, it can be spread via clothing and shoes.

The public should look out for any wild jackrabbits or cottontails that seem in distress.