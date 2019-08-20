FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sheriff: Mississippi mom shoots adult daughter’s boyfriend

 
HURLEY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a woman shot the boyfriend of her 20-year-old daughter.

News outlets report 38-year-old Rachael Dungan and Lillian Shoemaker were charged Saturday with aggravated assault.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the victim told deputies that Dungan came to his home while he was with Shoemaker, who is his girlfriend. Dungan and Shoemaker left the house and drove away, while the man followed the women in a separate car.

Ezell says while Dungan was driving, she shot the man multiple times. The sheriff said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and called authorities.

Authorities did immediately say what prompted the shooting.

U.S. Marshals arrested the women Sunday in Alabama and they’ll be extradited to Mississippi. It’s unclear if either of the women has an attorney.