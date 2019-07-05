2 Texas residents die in swimming incidents in Oklahoma

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ALTUS, Okla. (AP) — A 56-year-old man who died on the Fourth of July is among two Texas residents who authorities say drowned in separate swimming incidents in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Robert Leo Kollasch of Austin, Texas, died Thursday while swimming in Lake Altus, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Troopers say Kollasch was a passenger on a boat when he jumped into about 5 feet of water and never resurfaced. The victim was pulled from the water by bystanders and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities in Davis, meanwhile, say a 27-year-old woman from North Texas died on Wednesday when she slipped from a ledge and didn’t resurface at Turner Falls, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City. The victim hasn’t been identified.