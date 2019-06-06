Environmental protesters ejected from Utah port meeting

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Protesters interrupted the board meeting of the Utah Inland Port Authority, resulting in state troopers ejecting dozens of environmental activists and arresting one.

The activists with the group Civil Riot started shouting a few seconds into the meeting Wednesday at the Utah Capitol.

The meeting was the board’s first since activists shut down its April meeting.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers removed the protesters over decorum violations. They arrested activist Ethan Petersen, who had handcuffed himself to a door.

The agency says he was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and interfering with an arresting officer. Troopers cited three other protesters.

The activists have raised concerns about the inland port’s impact on air quality and wildlife.

The meeting resumed following the eruption, with the board adopting an $8 million budget.