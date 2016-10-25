Federal judge releases $80k for Quiros’ attorney fees

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Ariel Quiros, the Florida businessman accused of massive fraud involving foreign investors’ money in Vermont developments, will get back a fraction of his frozen assets to pay off legal fees.

The Caledonian Record reports (http://bit.ly/2dSgQir ) a federal judge in Miami last week approved the release of $80,000 from Quiros’ assets.

Quiros, the owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts in Vermont, had requested $1.5 million, to pay off his attorneys’ fees.

Quiros and former Jay Peak president Bill Stenger are charged with misusing about $200 million raised from foreign investors for developments through a special visa program.

A federal receiver is now overseeing the resorts.

Quiros’ attorney says he’ll be cleared of any wrongdoing. Stenger has said he has reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

