Fire destroys vacant Petersburg building, forces evacuations

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Fire officials in Petersburg say a massive blaze that broke out at a vacant warehouse destroyed that building and spread to nearby apartments, forcing evacuations.

Officials said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that crews were dispatched to the scene around 5:20 a.m. They say the fire spread from the warehouse into the loft apartments through a catwalk between the two structures.

The Progress-Index reports about 40 to 50 apartments in the complex were affected, and the warehouse and breezeway were completely destroyed.

Fire officials say they had to rescue two residents but there were no injuries. They say it isn’t immediately clear what started the fire.

The Red Cross of Virginia is assisting first responders and impacted residents.

Petersburg is about 20 miles (50 kilometers) south of Richmond.