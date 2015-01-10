FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer says a 94-year-old Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting children decades ago in Wyoming has died.

Anders Gillis tells The Associated Press that William Bricker died Friday at his home in Glen Arbor, northwest of Traverse City, where he was in extremely poor health and under hospice care.

Bricker died a day after a doctor tried to determine if he was mentally competent to understand that Wyoming was trying to extradite him. He was charged in that state with sexually assaulting children at a Teton County, Wyoming, camp in 1962, 1968 and 1985.

Gillis says Bricker denied the charges when he was healthy enough to communicate with his lawyers. Bricker also was a teacher in Winnetka, Illinois.