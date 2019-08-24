Corruption trial for Sudan’s ex-president adjourns

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Corruption trial for Sudan’s ex-president adjourns

By SAMY MAGDY
 
Share

CAIRO (AP) — The trial of Sudan’s autocratic former president Omar al-Bashir on corruption and money laundering charges was adjourned for one week following testimony from several witnesses Saturday.

Al-Bashir, who appeared in court in a cage, was ousted by the military in April after months of mass protests against his three-decade authoritarian rule. So far, the military says he won’t be extradited to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where he faces charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

The current trial, which began last week, is separate from charges against al-Bashir regarding the killing of protesters during the popular uprising. The proceedings are open, though no members of the public were seen in the courtroom Saturday.

Sudan’s new joint military-civilian council — formed earlier this week — has given no indication it will change the decision to keep al-Bashir in the capital, Khartoum, where he’s been in custody.

Other news
FILE - The House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Jan. 5, 2023. On Friday, July 28, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a new law passed by Congress “allows you to permanently remove any negative debt” from your credit report that is over two years old. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mike McDaniel confident in Dolphins’ CB depth amid Jalen Ramsey injury
FILE - Brazil's Thiago Da Silva celebrates after clearing the bar to set new Olympic record during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 16, 2016. Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz is suspended after testing positive for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Braz was notified of an allegation he tested positive for ostarine. No more details were published. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test

The trial is being held at the Judicial and legal Science institute. The ex-president appeared in court wearing a traditional white robe and turban and arrived in a white Land Cruiser SUV amid tight security.

At least three witnesses testified Saturday regarding the corruption-related charges against al-Bashir. They included a prosecutor, an army major and a bank employee, the official said.

The accusations focus on alleged money laundering and millions of U.S. dollars, euros and Sudanese pounds that were seized in his home at the time of his arrest.

Prosecutor Mustafa Abdallah Mahmoud said an investigation began April 16 when military intelligence informed the prosecutor’s office they found “funds and foreign and Sudanese currency in the house of the accused.”

“These amounts existed illegally,” he told the court.

Al-Bashir’s defense attorneys called for the former president to be released on bail. Judge al-Sadik al-Amin al-Feki said the court would review the request.

Ali Adam Mohammed, a defense attorney, said they would be “satisfied” with any verdict “whether in favor of the indictment or the defense” of al-Bashir.

Dozens of al-Bashir supporters demonstrated near the courthouse, waving signs that read: “The trial of the president is the trial of the nation.” Inside the courthouse, a group of people were heard shouting: “God is great” in Arabic.

The current trial will not touch on separate charges against al-Bashir regarding the killing of protesters during the popular uprising. The corruption hearings began last week and are set to resume Aug. 31. The official SUNA news agency said at least two army officers would testify in next week’s hearing.

Al-Bashir testified last week that he had received tens of millions of dollars in cash from Saudi Arabia, including $25 million from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Human Rights Watch said Friday that the national trial “should not overshadow the pressing need for accountability for gross human rights violations and atrocity crimes in Darfur and elsewhere.”

Sudan’s military reached a power-sharing deal last week with the protesters, who had remained in the streets after al-Bashir’s ouster while negotiating with the military over a transition to civilian rule. The agreements established an administration that will rule Sudan during a three-year transition period toward democratic elections.