FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Walkers raise awareness of missing, murdered Native women

 
Share

ROLLINS, Mont. (AP) — A University of Montana student is walking 80 miles (about 130 kilometers) across the Flathead Indian Reservation to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women.

The Missoulian reports Marita Growing Thunder started the planned four-day trek Thursday morning along with sixteen other walkers.

Growing Thunder, a member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes who grew up on the Flathead Reservation, has made the trek each of the past three years. She started raising awareness of missing and murdered Native woman as a senior at Polson High School.

Growing Thunder dedicated this year’s walk to Jermain Charlo, a Dixon woman who vanished from Missoula last June and remains the subject of an extensive, multi-agency search.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com