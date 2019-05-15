FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Former military trainer, retired dog reunited in San Antonio

 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former military dog trainer and his now-retired canine partner have been reunited in an emotional encounter in Texas.

Aaron Stice (stys) was a corporal in the Marines when he last saw the Belgian Malinois (mal-ihn-WAH’) named Kkeaton (KEE'-tuhn) in October at Camp Pendleton in California.

Stice is now a civilian trainer at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and wanted to adopt the explosive-detecting dog that he’d worked with for several years. The nonprofit group American Humane made Tuesday’s reunion possible in San Antonio.

Kkeaton’s name has special meaning. Stice served in Afghanistan with Cpl. Keaton Coffey of Oregon, who was killed on May 24, 2012. The dog was born days later in a breeding program at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and named for the late Marine.