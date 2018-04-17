FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Oregon man charged in Columbia River boat collision has died

 
ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who was arrested after a boat crash has died, putting an end to the criminal case.

The Daily Astorian reports 75-year-old Marlin Larsen died two months ago at a Roseburg hospital. The News-Review published his obituary Feb. 22.

He had been charged with fourth-degree assault after last summer’s crash during the Buoy 10 fishing season.

Authorities say he had been piloting a fishing boat that rammed another vessel on the Columbia River. The three people aboard the other boat jumped into the river just before impact.

In addition to assault, Larsen was charged with recklessly endangering another person and reckless operation of a boat.

The passengers filed civil suits, at least one of which has been transferred to a representative of Larsen’s estate.

Larsen owned the Harborview Resort in Hammond and also had property in Roseburg.

